Keith L. Burrowes, aka ‘The Judge’

Keith L. Burrowes passed Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. He died of natural causes peacefully in his sleep.

He was born in 1933 in Polson, Montana, to Wilbur and Aldene Burrowes.

Keith graduated from Polson High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Military in the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Montana Law School in 1961. He was Roosevelt County Attorney in Wolf Point for six years before joining the U.S. Attorney's office in Billings in 1969, and went on to become a Federal Administrative Law Judge within the U.S. Department of Interior in 1977. He served on Justice Department Task Forces on Indian matters and instructed at schools held for tribal court judges. He was nationally known as an expert in Indian Law.

Keith married Beverly Werner of Poplar in May of 1963. To this union, two daughters were born, Valerie and Lynette.

Keith retired in 1996. He and his wife Beverly of 54 years spent many of their golden years traveling and golfing.

Survivors include his daughter, Lynette M. Burrowes and her husband David R. McDonald of Beaverton, Oregon; son-in-law Brett W. Godfrey of Billings. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his daughter, Valerie; parents; two brothers and a sister.