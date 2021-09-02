Keith L. Kinkade

Keith LeRoy Kinkade passed away peacefully at the RiverStone Hospice in Billings, in the early evening of Aug. 30, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born April 21, 1941, in Tacoma, Washington. After he graduated high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After his service as a Marine, he met Diane Hansen and they were married on Jan. 30, 1965. Soon after, he began his 34-year career with National Cash Register as a Field Engineer. They lived briefly in Butte as he received additional training with NCR. They then moved to Billings in 1966, where they lived for nine years. In 1975, they moved to Cody, Wyoming, where they lived until 1985, having been transferred again to Billings, where they have lived ever since. Keith was active in both parishes, St. Thomas in Billings and St. Anthony in Cody. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and for several years was Scoutmaster to Boy Scout Troop 78, which was run at St. Anthony Church. He also sang in the church choir in both parishes. While living in Cody, he discovered Barbershop singing and sang bass, both in quartets (one group being The Stinking Water Four) and the chorus. He continued with barbershop singing when they moved back to Billings, and he was a member of the Big Sky Chorus and several quartets for many more years.