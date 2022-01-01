Keith Leonard Specht was born on August 1, 1950 in Garden City, Kansas and died on Dec. 4, 2021, in Billings, Montana.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 S. Shiloh Road, Billings, Montana. To view a full obituary and share memories with the family, please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
