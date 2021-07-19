Keith M. LaBard, 84, passed away at home surrounded by family on July 16, 2021. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday July 22, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 S27th, Billings. A veteran's interment will follow at the Huntley Cemetery in Huntley, MT. Condolences can be made at smithfuneralchapels.com.
