 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keith M. LaBard
0 entries

Keith M. LaBard

  • 0
Keith M. LaBard

Keith M. LaBard, 84, passed away at home surrounded by family on July 16, 2021. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday July 22, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 S27th, Billings. A veteran's interment will follow at the Huntley Cemetery in Huntley, MT. Condolences can be made at smithfuneralchapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News