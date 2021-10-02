Keith Ronald Latham was born May 29, 1931, and passed Oct. 4, 2020. We lost Keith almost a year ago to Alzheimer's, cancer and Covid. He lived a very full life and proudly served three yrs in the Marines, a Korean War Vet, also serving a year in Japan.
A first marriage to Bonnie Bell gave him three lovely daughters, Lynn Price(deceased) (Ken), Lisa Kimmet (Dale), and Lore Latham.
His second marriage was to Beverly Gruman, adopting her two wonderful daughters, Richelle Thompson and Carrie Puder.
Keith lived a busy, full life, hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycling, water and snow skiing, even teaching for Eagle Mount at Red Lodge for several years.
Keith & Bev built their second home in the Bull Mountains & moved there when Keith retired after 30 years at Cenex Oil Refinery. They bought a trailer on So. Rock Creek at Fort Peck Lake and enjoyed 20 years of fishing and great friends.
Thank you Bull Mtn and Fort Peck friends for all your love, support, friendship & fun!
He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
