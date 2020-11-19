Keith Three Irons

Keith Three Irons, 64, of Dunmore, Montana, our father, brother, uncle, grandpa great-grandpa and friend left us on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, to be with his Savior in Heaven.

On May 28, 1956, Keith Lenn was born to Clarence and Iris Iron Three Irons in Crow Agency, Montana. Keith was the sixth child of nine siblings. His family later moved to Dunmore in 1961, and continued to live there on the family homestead. Keith was a member of the Ties the Bundle and a child of the Greasy Mouth Clans.

He attend school in the 17H-School District until High School. Keith also went to Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah. While there at Intermountain, he was a star basketball player. During his younger age, Keith went to Youth Camp at Black Canyon, where he made a lot of friends and excelled in archery, horseshoes, basketball and baseball. When Keith was a young man, his favorite pastimes were preparing and making arrows, hunting and doing mechanical work on motors. His legacy in arrow throwing was as Best Shooter, winning High Point man for the Black Lodge District.