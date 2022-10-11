Kelly Angus Fulton, 40 of Bozeman, formerly of Billings, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, following a tragic accident last week, when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike to work at Bozeman High School.

Kelly was born on June 5, 1982 in Billings, to Angus and Marjorie Fulton. He grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School. He attended St. Olaf College and later MSU, receiving two Master's Degrees. Kelly had a short career in architecture, but then made the transition to teaching where he inspired and motivated students eventually, at Bozeman High School, where he was working as a Math Teacher at the time of his death.

Kelly ran cross country at St. Olaf and MSU, participated in the band and was also an artist. He was a true family man and will be missed by a multitude of family, friends, students and colleagues alike.

Kelly is survived by his wife Elizabeth and their young children Everett and Alister, of Bozeman; parents, Angus and Marjorie Fulton, of Billings; twin brother Ross (Sarah) Fulton of Boston, MA; sister Anna (Eric) Sackman of Berkley, CA; several other family members, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and in-laws.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, at Mayflower Congregational Church, 2940 Poly Dr., in Billings.

A Celebration of Kelly's Life will also be held in Bozeman, near the end of the month. Full details will be available soon. During this time of extreme sadness, the family is comforted by the fact that Kelly was an organ donor. His gift of organ donation will provide life to numerous people across the United States.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide financial support to his family, at https://gofund.me/6c4ef4a0.

Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements, and tributes may be shared on Kelly's Page by visiting www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.