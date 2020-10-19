Kelly D. Besel

Kelly Besel, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend entered into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 15, 2020, after a short illness. Kelly was born June 29, 1950 to Rueben and Mary Besel. He served in Vietnam and was a proud patriot and lover of the Seattle Seahawks. Kelly worked for the railroad for over 35 years retiring in 2005, He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, looking forward to any occasion to get together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Jerome and Denny. He leaves behind his wife Cindy, and a sister, Nancy (Pat) Belinak and cherished extended family. No funeral date available at this time and due to virus restrictions, funeral with be immediate family only.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.