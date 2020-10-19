Kelly D. Besel

Kelly Besel, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend entered into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 15, 2020, after a short illness. Kelly was born June 29, 1950 to Rueben and Mary Besel. He served in Vietnam and was a proud patriot and lover of the Seattle Seahawks. Kelly worked for the railroad for over 35 years retiring in 2005, He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, looking forward to any occasion to get together.