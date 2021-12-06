Kelly Edward Vaughn went to fly with the angels on Nov. 23, 2021. Kelly came kicking into this world on Feb. 22, 1978. Kelly will be remembered for his contagious laugh, that broad grin when teasing you, his quick wit, his strong hugs that melted all worries away and of course his giant heart. Among his many talents Kelly was an amazing carpenter. His ability to build beautiful homes and create masterpieces from a simple stack of wood, nails and a pencil was beyond belief. As always, he never did anything the easy way, he would build a road where no road should have been built and then say, “Want to take a ride?” and even though your inner self said no, you went up that road anyway.
Kelly's true calling was being a cowboy. Rising before the sun, drinking coffee a spoon would stand up in and chasing the sun under the big blue sky. His place was on top of a horse, wrangling cows, cracking that bull whip, and soaking up the day. You never saw him without his chaps, a cowboy hat, a silk scarf and his dogs.
Kelly loved his kids and those who were lucky enough to be considered his family. He was always there to help. He never said no to any challenge or friend in need. Whether it was plowing a lane in zero below temperatures, delivering firewood in the middle of the night or fixing a dryer at midnight after a long day, he never shied away from work.
Kelly traveled and worked throughout the west, but the Mankin family ranch in Joliet, MT was where he called home. It is here he met his match and his person, Nikki Bailey. Whether riding horses alongside each other, fixing fence, or simply working cows Nikki was Kelly's forever partner.
Special people who Kelly would have liked to recognize; the people he called his family. Phil Mankin, Tammy Duncan, Judy Vaughn, Christopher Vaughn, Justin Snyder, Brandon Duncan, Bryan Mankin, Duncan and Bonnie Vezain, Corey Villa, Chris and Melinda Jeffrey and family, Brandi Heiser and family, Paul and Alison Walhood and family along with so many others that he loved as friends and family.
To my children, Rowdy, Cash and Addison, “I loved you then, I love you now and I will love you forever.”
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service, Friday, Dec. 10th, 4:30 p.m. at the Joliet Community Center.
Our hearts will heal, our tears will dry but your memory will remain. May the sun always be in your face and the wind at your back. Rest easy cowboy, until me meet again.
