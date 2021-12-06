Kelly Edward Vaughn went to fly with the angels on Nov. 23, 2021. Kelly came kicking into this world on Feb. 22, 1978. Kelly will be remembered for his contagious laugh, that broad grin when teasing you, his quick wit, his strong hugs that melted all worries away and of course his giant heart. Among his many talents Kelly was an amazing carpenter. His ability to build beautiful homes and create masterpieces from a simple stack of wood, nails and a pencil was beyond belief. As always, he never did anything the easy way, he would build a road where no road should have been built and then say, “Want to take a ride?” and even though your inner self said no, you went up that road anyway.