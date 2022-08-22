Kellyn Laurene Nelson

Kellyn spent her youth on little Green Lake-Old Towne Road Chisago City, MN. Graduated Chisago Lakes High School and Lake Superior College, Duluth. Her working career spanned 20 plus years in retail-favorites PetCo, PetSmart, and Nutro-systems. Kellyn loved all her pets and butterflies, enjoyed making pottery, thrift store tramping, and sailing and skiing in her day- (run du jour, East Wall A-Basin). Kellyn was also a prolific chronicler of her life events. She enjoyed the camaraderie of her friends on 33rd St, colleagues at the Dollar Tree stores in Billings, and her support network, especially the PACT team at MHC. Happiness had been illusive for her for the past few years and the demonic voices returned and became overwhelming. Kellyn died by suicide in her home.