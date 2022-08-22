Kellyn Laurene Nelson born July 15, 1981, Ames Iowa, died August 3, 2021, Billings Montana.
Kellyn spent her youth on little Green Lake-Old Towne Road Chisago City, MN. Graduated Chisago Lakes High School and Lake Superior College, Duluth. Her working career spanned 20 plus years in retail-favorites PetCo, PetSmart, and Nutro-systems. Kellyn loved all her pets and butterflies, enjoyed making pottery, thrift store tramping, and sailing and skiing in her day- (run du jour, East Wall A-Basin). Kellyn was also a prolific chronicler of her life events. She enjoyed the camaraderie of her friends on 33rd St, colleagues at the Dollar Tree stores in Billings, and her support network, especially the PACT team at MHC. Happiness had been illusive for her for the past few years and the demonic voices returned and became overwhelming. Kellyn died by suicide in her home.
Survived by mother Brenda, sister Jordan, Chisago City, brother Jed and sister Seren Mary, and Kellyn's Dog Bella, Montana, as well as extended family and co-workers. Preceded in death by her grandparents Russell and Esther Laurene Nelson, Sebeka, MN and L.A. and Barbara Mary Nelson, Duluth, MN, extended family members, friends, and spirited canine, Kane.
Sorely missed but holding her close, Dad, Gary D. and Kim. Peace Kell, right, words matter, morning has broken, and your light still shines! Thank you for giving your unvarnished and untethered love!
