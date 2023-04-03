Kelvin Linderman Saul-Billings/West Yellowstone, a loving husband, father, and the best Papa, left this earth March 25 peacefully in his sleep at Copper Ridge Health and Rehab in Butte, MT.
Details for a Celebration of Life are still to be determined.
For full obituary please see buttefuneralhome.com.
