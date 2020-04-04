× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ken Danielson, age 73, while proudly finishing up his front yardwork, was called home peacefully to join family and friends in God's spiritual army on March 30, 2020. Ken was born on May 19, 1946, to Walter and Florence (Manning) Danielson in Miller, South Dakota. He was raised on his family's farm and graduated with the Miller High School class of 1964 and continued on to join the Navy and graduated from Northern State College with a bachelor's degree in Business. He started out as a computer programmer with Safeco in Aberdeen, South Dakota, then spent the majority of his years managing Tractor Supply Company (TSC) stores.

Ken married his high school sweetheart, Kay (Meriweather) in 1968 and they celebrated nearly 52 years together with many adventures in between. His life was filled with a strong religious faith, many travels with Kay, family and friends, spending time outdoors and attending his three kids and five grandkids' activities.

Ken is survived by his wife Kay, twin sons Kirk (wife Molly, daughter Abby and son Colin) and Korey (wife Teresa, daughter McKennah), daughter Kari (husband Jason, sons Nolan and Griffin) and siblings Marilyn, Jim, Rita and Bob and their many loving family members.

Ken has been cremated and a mass celebrating his life will be planned and announced at a later date. Memorials for Ken can be sent to Shriners Hospital, St. Jude Hospital or St. Bernard Catholic Church. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

