GLENDIVE — Ken Zimmer, 76, of Glendive, died peacefully on Nov. 12, surrounded by family members in hospice care at Billings Clinic. For the past year, Ken had bravely battled lung complications caused by a viral infection.
On Sunday, Nov. 17, visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with a Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. at Sihla Funeral Home in Glendive.
On Monday, Nov. 18, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive, with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Commital will be held at a later date. Sihla Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Ken was born Kenneth Eugene Zimmer on March 1, 1943 in Helena. He grew up in Sidney, where he graduated from Sidney High School in 1961.
Following graduation, Ken worked for Boeing Aircraft in Seattle and worked road construction in Minnesota before returning to Sidney in 1963. He then worked for Safeway Stores for the next 20 years, managing stores in Sidney and Glendive.
Ken married the love of his life, Mary Conroy, on April 18, 1964, and to this union four boys were born to them; Brad, Mike, Jim and Pat, and the family spent 55 wonderful years together.
In 1979, the family moved to Glendive where Ken and Mary have remained the past 40 years. After the Safeway store closed, Ken worked for Clover Club for four years before taking a job with the Glendive School District, working at Jefferson Elementary School and driving school and activities buses. Ken’s hundreds of trips as the bus driver for the Dawson County High School and Dawson Community College sports teams over the past three decades were among the most enjoyable times of his life, and he was beloved by the many student-athletes and teams that he drove.
An avid sports fan his entire life, Ken loved coaching and watching his sons and grandchildren play sports, and enjoyed rooting for his Pittsburgh Steelers, Duke Blue Devils and Baltimore Orioles. The family enjoyed many wonderful vacations over the years, including numerous trips to Billings to watch the horse races, which Ken and the entire family always enjoyed.
Ken is survived by his wife Mary of Glendive; sons Brad (Carol) of Billings, Mike, of Minot, N.D., Jim (Denise) of Billings and Pat (Nikki) of Worden; brother Wally (Linda) of Superior; sisters Marlene (Alan) and Marge of Minnesota; grandchildren Corissa, Jacob, Brooks, Jordyn, KeeVonna, Luke, Lily, Braden, Griffin and Payton; great grandson Dayce; and his beloved Yorkie Gus. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Selma; his best friend and brother-in-law, Mike Conroy; and brother-in-law Marlon Olson.
The family wishes to sincerely thank all of those who have extended condolences.
