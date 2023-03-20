On March 19 Kendra Bruget went to be with her Lord Jesus.

Kendra Kay Wolfe was born to Kenny Wolfe and Betty Jeanne Seidlitz Wolfe on April 4, 1956, in Havre. Kendra, her two brothers, and two sisters grew up on the family farm 12 miles south of Chester. During her years in the Chester school, she was active in choir and band, played basketball, and served on Student Council. She was especially known for being artistic, and started seeking ways to express and use her artistic flair in many areas of her life.

Kendra started her college career at Montana State University, and remained a Bobcat fan throughout her life. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Art History and Fine Arts. This was followed by postgraduate work in American Art History, Drafting, Computer Graphics, and Desktop Publishing. She used these skills throughout her life, both professionally and in volunteering. Places of employment included the Billings Gazette, The Billings Studio Theatre, Beall Trailers of Montana, Accent Print Shop, and Graphic Designs. Kendra also had her own business - Flat Rock Graphics & Photography - and was an active volunteer at the Moss Mansion in Billings.

Kendra's family and friends benefited and delighted in her artistic skills, too. Family gatherings were well photographed, thanks to Kendra. She also loved holidays, and gifted people with beautiful ceramics, centerpieces, pictures, paintings, wall hangings and other unique decorations.

Kendra grew up attending St. Mary's Catholic Church in Chester. It was there that she started singing and playing her guitar for services. She continued doing this no matter where she was living. This included time as a member of the musical group, New Genesis. Directly after graduating from college, Kendra had a 10-year career as an Education Director and Program Developer, working in Catholic churches and schools in Charlotte, North Carolina; Orange, California; and Billings. Her time in North Carolina led to her being a lifelong Tarheels fan. Most recently, Kendra has been a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Billings.

Kendra married David Bruget in 1992. Together, they shared a love for making their house into their home, taking their motorcycles on memorable rides, and studying Civil War history. They especially enjoyed visiting battle sites and other historical landmarks.

Her nephews and nieces were a very important part of Kendra's life. Those who lived in Montana could count on Kendra to be at some of their games and activities, cheering them on and recording highlights with her camera. For those who didn't live close by, Kendra kept in touch with cards and visited with them whenever she could.

Kendra was preceded in death by her parents, Kenny and Betty Jeanne Wolfe; father- and mother-in-law Norman and Lois Bruget; and brother-in-law Don Johannsen. She is survived by her husband, David Bruget; and her siblings and their spouses, Glenn and Lori Wolfe, Dave and Jewel Wolfe, Helen (Wolfe) and Kevin Deitz, and JoAnne (Wolfe) Rohrback; sisters-in-law Sue Johannsen and Mary (Bruget) and Doug Dannen; and brother-in-law James and Roberta Bruget. Nephews and nieces, along with their families, are Jeff and Deana Wolfe (Gwen and Josie), Doug and Julie Wolfe (Annabelle and Linley), Matt and Sarah Wolfe, Brianne (Wolfe) and Brett Bousquet, Jonathan and Nell Wolfe (Roger), Andrew and Brianna Wolfe, Hannah (Wolfe) and Nate Schweitzer, Marissa Deitz, Jared and Markie Rohrback (Chance and Violet), and Mitch and Hana Rohrback, Nick and Jill Johannsen (Jayden and Jaycee), Neil and Susannah Johannsen, (Andrew, Isaac and Isabel) and Marc and Hannah Johannsen, Darielle Dannen and Mike Broton, Devon Dannen and Chris Sanger (Cora and Finn), Jacob and Kayla Bruget (Bodie), Courtney (Bruget) and Tyler Tjeerdsma (Casen, Zayden, Kinley).

Kendra also was loved by her friends in the Montana Sapphires Sweet Adelines group, and her groups of fellow women bikers and couples who loved to ride together.

Vigil will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive in Billings. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, also at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Ericson Cemetery south of Chester.

