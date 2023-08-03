Kenneth A. Torgerson
LAMBERT - Kenneth A. Torgerson, 89, Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday August 19, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, MT with Pastor Barb Haugerud officiating.
Kenneth will be laid to rest at the Lambert Community Cemetery in Lambert, MT and the burial will be followed by a luncheon at the Lambert's Fox Lake Community Center.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Kenneth passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Spokane, MT surrounded by his family.
