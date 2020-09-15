Kenneth Cramer Hansen

Some of Kenneth's relatives in North Dakota thought that he should meet ‘that widowed Home Ec. Teacher at Valley City High School.' With some manipulation by his aunt and cousin that came to pass. Coming courting in a Beechcraft Bonanza must have done the trick because soon he was wedded to Barbara Kjelland Rippe. (So it is with two people who relied on impulse, intuition and family recommendations!)

Nine years after acquiring a wife and two sons, Kenneth was offered the position of NE Montana branch manager for Northwestern National Life Insurance Company. So he moved the family, four horses, one dog and a cat to a home three miles east of Glasgow. This move led to many fine opportunities, recognition in the company, friendships and travel here and abroad.

Travel by air, rail, or road and a change of scenery was a priority for this social, people-loving man. Upon retirement the cabin at The Pines was exchanged for an Indio, California, condo where the Hansen's spent thirteen fulfilling winters. After returning to year-round living in Valley County a ‘senior friendly' home was built in Glasgow. This was Kenneth's home until a combination of stroke and dementia necessitated a move to Valley View Nursing Home.