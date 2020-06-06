Kenneth D. Glantz
Kenneth D. Glantz rode into his last sunset on May 30, 2020. He passed away at Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge, Montana. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials can be made in Kenneth's honor to Red Lodge's Home of Champions Rodeo Club.

Full obituary can be found at www.smithfuneralchapels.com and a video tribute can be viewed at https://youtu.be/SdMLSe24-DU

