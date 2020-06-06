Kenneth D. Glantz rode into his last sunset on May 30, 2020. He passed away at Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge, Montana. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials can be made in Kenneth's honor to Red Lodge's Home of Champions Rodeo Club.
Full obituary can be found at www.smithfuneralchapels.com and a video tribute can be viewed at https://youtu.be/SdMLSe24-DU
