Ken was born in Havre Montana, June 21, 1967 to Ingmar Gjersing and Brenda Behlke Gjersing Cremer. He lost his battle with liver cancer February 6.
Ken is survived by his brothers Ingmar (Jon) and David, stepbrothers John and Darryl (Pete) Cremer, and half-sisters Cheri (Cremer) Miyashiro and Erica Gjersing. His children include James Gjersing, Gage Gjersing, Christopher and Bryce Gjersing, Sadie McClenahan, and step children Derek Lankford and Desire McClenahan. He has several grandchildren.
Though his lifelong disease repeatedly cost him many relationships that were important to him, Ken did love us. The last significant relationship, with Darla Lankford, lasted the longest and was finally good for both of them. The best comments I've heard about him this week were about his huge heart. He'd help anyone who needed it, always tried to be positive and hopeful for others, always willing to lend a hand with a project, and he knew how to be a friend. "He knew how to love people" was one moving description.
By his request he has been cremated, and there will be a ceremony announced later, for late spring or summer when families can gather.
God Bless each of you.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.