Kenneth Dallon Thomas
0 entries

Kenneth Dallon Thomas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Dallon Thomas, 73, passed away May 20, 2020. Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News