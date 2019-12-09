{{featured_button_text}}

ROUNDUP — Kenneth Elwood Witzel, 82 of Roundup passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 6, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Nan; son Michael Witzel of Roundup; daughter Tammie and Kent Manning of Billings; brother Dale and Norma Witzel of Las Vegas; Grandchildren Tate and Toree Manning and many beloved in-laws, cousins and nieces and nephews. A memorial service is planned in the summer of 2020.

