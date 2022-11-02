 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth Eugene Hall

Kenneth Eugene Hall

Kenneth Eugene Hall passed away on Oct. 31, at his home.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Big Sky Bible Church, 383 E. Alkali Creek Road. Interment with military honors will be at 2 pm. Sat., Nov. 5, at Rockvale Cemetery.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

