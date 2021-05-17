Kenneth Gullard

Kenneth Gullard, age 93, passed away at his home on May 13, 2021, in his sleep. Ken was born on Nov. 13, 1927, son of Harry Gullard and Elizabeth Chestnut Blanton. He attended Senior High School and graduated from University of Montana in Missoula. He married Barbara Nore of Billings in 1950; they had two daughters, Pamela and Barbara.

Ken operated Gullard and Gerbase, Inc. with his brother-in-law Claude Gerbase. They were general contractors who built homes, apartments, banks and restaurants in Billings, Helena and North Dakota. Ken was also involved with Rotary Club and Midland Roundtable. He loved sports and was a timer at sporting (track and field and basketball) events in Billings.

Ken loved Red Lodge and the mountains. During summer months, he took his family every weekend on fishing trips in the mountains. He enjoyed going to his cabin south of Red Lodge. Ken and Barbara enjoyed great times with many of their wonderful friends at the cabin, and went on several golfing trips with them. He also was a duck and pheasant hunter.

He loved his dogs. He had seven West Highland White Terrier dogs: six of them were Duffies and one was Abby. The last one he bought was the wild one of the bunch, at age 91.