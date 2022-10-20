 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth "Ken" Klein

Kenneth "Ken" Klein

Kenneth "Ken" Klein of Billings, died unexpectedly at the age of 82, on October 10, after a brief illness. In accordance with Ken's wishes there will be no funeral service. A private interment will occur at a later date. To read a full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.cfgbillings.com.

