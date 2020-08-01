You have permission to edit this article.
Kenneth "Kenny" Braun
Kenneth "Kenny" Braun

Kenneth "Kenny" Braun, age 84, passed away July 28, 2020, at his home in Billings. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To view a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

