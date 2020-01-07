Kenneth 'Kenny' Calvin Rambold passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family.
Kenny was born on Feb. 29, 1928 (yes, he was a leap year baby), to Pete and Margaret Rambold, in Billings. He grew up during the Depression; his mother later moved to California to earn a better living. At that time, it was decided the best thing for Kenny was to live with Aunt Luzetta and Uncle Nick Rambold. Their two daughters, Lu and Pat, were like sisters to him. Kenny made lifelong friends growing up on the south side. His hip injury in ninth grade put him in him in a full body cast for almost a year, that caused him to have his signature limp. Kenny was passionate about all sports, but he excelled at basketball and baseball. He graduated from Senior High in 1946. Kenny met Joan Culbertson at one of his softball games and fell head over heels in love. They married in August 1951 and were married over 50 years. They wasted no time having a family of five children (Jeanne, Judy, Kenny, Stacey and Ginger). As a father, he set an example of high standards on how to live your life. You had better follow the rules or you paid the consequences! Mom the softy and Dad the enforcer. All was handled with strong family love and his children flourished. As parents, they were especially proud, sending all of five of their children to college and ensuring a great start on their own lives. We thank them so much for giving us a life many families only dream of having.
Kenny loved his family above all else, but he also loved his church. We can’t remember him missing a Sunday Mass. He was an altar boy as a child and his Catholic faith served him well throughout his life.
Kenny started off his career working for MT Power in 1951. He then decided to go into sales for Western Office Equipment and then became an owner. This career lasted until he retired at age 62. Kenny cultivated strong, lasting relationships with his charismatic and kind personality which was adored by so many.
Kenny and Donna Frisby rekindled their friendship after Joan’s passing and they married in 2005. Their relationship was remarkable and a blessing to both combined families. (We are so thankful to Donna for making our father so happy these last 14.5 years!) They enjoyed so many fun trips from Hawaii to Greece and lots of family gatherings between their two families (10 children in total, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren). We were so lucky to have had Dad for 91 years, but it wasn’t enough — we wish we could have you here forever.
Kenny will be greatly missed and we will try to live our lives as he taught us — to be honest, fair, hardworking and most importantly to 'Always do the Right Thing!' Everyone who knew Kenny will remember him for his wonderful smile, his boisterous laughter, and his huge hugs. Rest in Peace our precious Father—You will never be Forgotten!!
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Reception to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Yellowstone Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of one’s choice or to St. Thomas Church.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
