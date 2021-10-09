Kenneth (Kenny) H. Kaufman died Thurs, Sept. 16, 2021. And not of 'G.D.' COVID!! Survived by wife Dianne; daughter Cori (Brandon) Scala; son Kelby (Kim); four grandchildren, two greats; sister Karen Wilks; and a magnitude of friends and relatives. Memorials to Shepherd Vol. Fire Dept or RiverStone Hospice. Full obit at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.