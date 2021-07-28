Kenneth L. Chase

March 17, 1929 - July 29, 2020
Ken was born St. Patrick's Day 1929 to Clement Chase and Vena Smith Chase in Farmington, Minnesota, in a farmhouse without running water or electricity.
Ken spent most of his growing up years in Pipestone, Minnesota, and graduated from Pipestone High School in 1947. Ken survived polio as a child. He started at the University of Minnesota, but joined the Army shortly before the U.S. entered into the Korean conflict. In Korea, Ken survived the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, and was awarded a Purple Heart.
Ken was active in the Democratic Party, and met Ann at a political convention. His career with Edward Don and Company (restaurant equipment and supplies) took him from Moorhead, Minnesota, where their three children were born, to Billings, Montana in 1972 and never left. He loved that in Montana he could wear cowboy boots to work!
In retirement he was an active volunteer, which included being Santa Claus in a Shrine costume. He delivered Meals on Wheels for 20 years, and was also a longtime volunteer at Billings Clinic. He particularly cherished his membership and voluntarism in 1st Presbyterian Church of Billings.
Ann and Ken traveled all over the world, finally crossing the Yalu River into China. He traveled without Ann to Russia and Cuba.
Survivors include his wife Ann, sister Nancy Miller (Don), brother-in-law Tom McConnon (Dorie Deyo), daughter Cynthia Chase (Joseph Albert), son Randy, grandson Martin Chasehill, and nieces and nephews on both sides.
Ken died July 29, 2020, from COVID-19, and was buried with military honors in Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana in a private ceremony in May.
Remembrances to Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County (allianceyc.org).
