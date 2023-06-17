Kenneth L. "Ken" Penttila
BILLINGS - Ken died on June 10, 2023. He is survived by his four children: Eric (Alisa) Penttila (with grandson Gavin) of Seattle, WA, Steven Penttila of Minneapolis, MN, Kristina Nairn (with grandchildren Cai and Reid) of Wind Point, WI, and Kevin (Angie) (with grandson Austin and granddaughters, Lucy and Evelyn) of Inver Grove Hts, MN; his dear friend, Helen Ellingsworth; and his brother, William, of Billings, MT. His wife, Jerralee, preceded him in death in 2011 and grandson, Joel in 2022.
Memorial Service 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Hts, MN. Visitation 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Service and Interment at a later date in Montana. The family has requested memorial donations be sent to the Armed Forces Services Center Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, in lieu of flowers, to help his fellow soldiers. https://www.mnafsc.org/donations.
