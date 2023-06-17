BILLINGS - Ken died on June 10, 2023. He is survived by his four children: Eric (Alisa) Penttila (with grandson Gavin) of Seattle, WA, Steven Penttila of Minneapolis, MN, Kristina Nairn (with grandchildren Cai and Reid) of Wind Point, WI, and Kevin (Angie) (with grandson Austin and granddaughters, Lucy and Evelyn) of Inver Grove Hts, MN; his dear friend, Helen Ellingsworth; and his brother, William, of Billings, MT. His wife, Jerralee, preceded him in death in 2011 and grandson, Joel in 2022.