YUMA, Ariz. — Ken grew up in Alton, IL and after high school enlisted in the Marine Corp. After two years in motor vehicle transport, he attended Marine Embassy Security Guard training and then was sent to the Embassy in Rangoon, Burma for a year and then onto the Embassy in Tokyo, Japan for a year, where he met his wife, Billie. After extensive traveling, they settled in Lewistown where he owned Superior Automotive Repair and Towing for 34 years. After selling his business, they traveled in their motorhome and spent winters in Yuma, AZ.
He is survived by his wife, Billie, daughters Debra Jensen of Belgrade and Jodra Lambert of Acworth, GA; grandchildren Kaden and Kody Jensen and Savana and Chance Lambert. Also surviving are brothers Charles of Alton, IL and Ron of Lewistown; sisters Betty Welsh of Colorado Springs, CO, Peggy Baker of Godfrey, IL and Linda Scheffel of Alton, IL. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Robert and sisters Patricia and Judy Ellen. Donations may be made to the Hospice of Yuma in his memory. At his request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.