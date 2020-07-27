× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Lee Bailey, avid golfer and bowler, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Billings on Sunday, July 19.

He was born in Bozeman, on Nov. 22, 1933, the son of Walter J. and Cora Lee Bailey and attended school in Bozeman. Ken was drafted into the Army and proudly served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged and moved back to Montana to be close to family. He met Gayle Havens in Billings and married in '62. They celebrated 33 years of marriage until Gayle's death in 1995.

Ken was the youngest of five children who all preceded him in death. He had three brothers and a sister: John William ‘Bill' Bailey, Dorothy Burton, Ivan Judson ‘Jack' Bailey, and Lloyd William Bailey. He is survived by his two children, Caryn Bailey of San Diego, California, and Michael Bailey of University Place, Washington; two grandchildren, Bryce and Evan Bailey; many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.