Kenneth Lee Bailey, avid golfer and bowler, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Billings on Sunday, July 19.
He was born in Bozeman, on Nov. 22, 1933, the son of Walter J. and Cora Lee Bailey and attended school in Bozeman. Ken was drafted into the Army and proudly served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged and moved back to Montana to be close to family. He met Gayle Havens in Billings and married in '62. They celebrated 33 years of marriage until Gayle's death in 1995.
Ken was the youngest of five children who all preceded him in death. He had three brothers and a sister: John William ‘Bill' Bailey, Dorothy Burton, Ivan Judson ‘Jack' Bailey, and Lloyd William Bailey. He is survived by his two children, Caryn Bailey of San Diego, California, and Michael Bailey of University Place, Washington; two grandchildren, Bryce and Evan Bailey; many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Ken grew up with the love of the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and camping in the Gallatin Valley. He instilled that passion in his kids and close friends, sharing those special fishing holes and hiking trails throughout the state. Ken stayed active playing in his bowling league into his mid 80's, and was a member of the local Elks Club. He loved to joke and could always be counted on to liven up the room and bring out a smile from those around him.
Ken was a carpet layer for many years throughout the Billings area and shifted his focus on flooring sales at the Carpet Barn in the later years of his career.
The family would like to thank the Canyon Creek Memory Care Community Staff who took great care of Ken.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.