Kenneth R. Schott, 75, of Big Timber passed away Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 2pm Wednesday Jan. 15 at the Boulder Valley Baptist Church (419 East 5th Avenue) in Big Timber with interment following at Mountain View Cemetery.

