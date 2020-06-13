Kenneth Richard Lanning, age 73, son of William and Virginia Lanning, lost his two year and one month courageous battle with lung and brain cancer on June 7, 2020 at 2:52 p.m. at his home, surrounded by family. He fought the fight with so much strength. He is a proud and loving Husband, Son, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Friend to so many.
He is survived by his wife Johedda (Jedi); son Brad and fiancé Jill; grandchildren Mackenzie Trae, Kyle Cassidy and Ryan of Colorado; daughter Stacy and grandson Chayce of California; son Richie, wife Debbie and granddaughter Sarah; sister Kathy and Chris; and grandchildren Ben Brent and Meagan of Washington; Aunt Rita and Uncle Dave Miner of Washington; and Aunt Gaylo and Uncle Bill Borzick of Nevada.
Ken was a simple man and wanted to have his life Celebration in a place he called home. We welcome everyone to join us at our home, located at 457 Fawn Pl. Billings MT 59102, to celebrate his life on June 20, 2020 at 1 pm. We will be having a gathering in our cul-de-sac with food, drinks, music, laughter, love and lots of reminiscing. We will be doing a special celebration at 2:52 p.m. in honoring A Life Well Played…
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.