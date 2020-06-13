× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenneth Richard Lanning, age 73, son of William and Virginia Lanning, lost his two year and one month courageous battle with lung and brain cancer on June 7, 2020 at 2:52 p.m. at his home, surrounded by family. He fought the fight with so much strength. He is a proud and loving Husband, Son, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Friend to so many.

He is survived by his wife Johedda (Jedi); son Brad and fiancé Jill; grandchildren Mackenzie Trae, Kyle Cassidy and Ryan of Colorado; daughter Stacy and grandson Chayce of California; son Richie, wife Debbie and granddaughter Sarah; sister Kathy and Chris; and grandchildren Ben Brent and Meagan of Washington; Aunt Rita and Uncle Dave Miner of Washington; and Aunt Gaylo and Uncle Bill Borzick of Nevada.

Ken was a simple man and wanted to have his life Celebration in a place he called home. We welcome everyone to join us at our home, located at 457 Fawn Pl. Billings MT 59102, to celebrate his life on June 20, 2020 at 1 pm. We will be having a gathering in our cul-de-sac with food, drinks, music, laughter, love and lots of reminiscing. We will be doing a special celebration at 2:52 p.m. in honoring A Life Well Played…

