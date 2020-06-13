Kenneth Richard Lanning
0 entries

Kenneth Richard Lanning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth Richard Lanning

Kenneth Richard Lanning, age 73, son of William and Virginia Lanning, lost his two year and one month courageous battle with lung and brain cancer on June 7, 2020 at 2:52 p.m. at his home, surrounded by family. He fought the fight with so much strength. He is a proud and loving Husband, Son, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Friend to so many.

He is survived by his wife Johedda (Jedi); son Brad and fiancé Jill; grandchildren Mackenzie Trae, Kyle Cassidy and Ryan of Colorado; daughter Stacy and grandson Chayce of California; son Richie, wife Debbie and granddaughter Sarah; sister Kathy and Chris; and grandchildren Ben Brent and Meagan of Washington; Aunt Rita and Uncle Dave Miner of Washington; and Aunt Gaylo and Uncle Bill Borzick of Nevada.

Ken was a simple man and wanted to have his life Celebration in a place he called home. We welcome everyone to join us at our home, located at 457 Fawn Pl. Billings MT 59102, to celebrate his life on June 20, 2020 at 1 pm. We will be having a gathering in our cul-de-sac with food, drinks, music, laughter, love and lots of reminiscing. We will be doing a special celebration at 2:52 p.m. in honoring A Life Well Played…

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Lanning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News