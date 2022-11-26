Kenneth Richard “Rick” Shaw passed away on Nov. 19. Rick was born on May 24, 1948, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Franklin Shaw and Blanche Elaine DeSpain.

Rick’s family was in power plant construction, which took them all over the United States. He attended 27 different schools before graduating from Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1966. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rick had an illustrious 40-year career in the power plant construction industry. He took great pride in overseeing and completing 50 projects in 50 separate locations in his 40 years with A.P.I. Construction.

In 1966, Rick married Connie Short in Dubuque, Iowa. They had three beloved children: Kimberly, Karrie and Jason. Rick was a very devoted father and grandfather. Activities he enjoyed doing with his children and grandchildren included fishing, camping, hunting and taking them to numerous horse shows. He was very proud of his children and the extended family they blessed him with.

In 2004, Rick met Shellie. One day, he showed her a road atlas and told her “There is a lot of country outside of Billings, Montana that needs to be explored.” The two were married in 2008 and, together, they traveled to 38 countries and all 50 states in less than a 10-year period. Rick retired in 2011. He prospered in retirement, where he was able to further pursue his love of travel, gun collecting and spending time with his family and his black labs. Rick had the ability to turn every stranger into a friend with his gift of gab. One day, after a 40-minute phone call, Shellie asked Rick “Who was that?” to which he replied, “Wrong number!”

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Blanche Shaw; his sister, Shirley Shannon; and his daughter-in-law, Yvette Shaw. He is survived by his wife, Shellie Shaw; daughter Kimberly Prichett (Richard); son Jason Shaw; daughter Karrie Henderson (Randy); sister Betty Osborne (Chuck); brother-in-law Sam (Shannon); grandchildren Justin Shaw, Nathan Shaw and Bobbie Zmiewsky; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Rick’s family and friends are at peace knowing he is with his best friend, Jesus Christ. They most recently found a great church to be part of, Emmanuel Baptist.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2023.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Dog Ranch Rescue at bdrr.org.