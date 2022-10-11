 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth Romaine Sweedland

Kenneth Romaine Sweedland, age 80, died at home on the ranch of October 7, surrounded by his loving family.

Family to receive friends on Wednesday, October 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Forsyth. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on October 13, at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Forsyth.

Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

