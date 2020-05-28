Kenneth Roy Toland
Kenneth Roy Toland, 61, formerly of Belfry passed away on March 28, 2020, at his home in Bozeman. Ken was born November 7, 1958, in Cody, Wyoming, and attended Belfry Schools graduating in 1978. Ken was preceded in death by his mother Olive, brother Allan, nephew Justin, and father, Russell Toland. He is survived by his sister Anita (Jerry)Richard, brother Robert “Bob” Toland, brother Jeff Toland (Tina), brother Doug Toland (Michelle), and several nieces and nephews.

