Kenneth Russell Lane, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and Billings educator passed away on April 14. He was 87 years old.

Memorial Service is planned for Friday, June 10 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Billings, MT. Please see the Smith Funeral Home website at smithfuneralchapels.com to read Ken's full obituary and leave condolences.