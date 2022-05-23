Kenneth Wayne Osborne, age 75, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away on May 19, after losing his fourth and final battle with cancer. As he prepared to enter the presence of the Lord, he was surrounded by those he had loved so well in his life.

Ken was born in Butte, Montana on May 3, 1947, the son of Wayne and Harriet (Smart) Osborne. He spent the first years of his life in Ennis, Montana then later moved to Denver, Colorado. Ken's roots were always in Montana as much of his youth was spent at his family's ranch outside of Two Dot.

After marrying his wife, Shirley (Bosse), in 1970 he returned to Montana where they called Billings their home for 40 years while they raised their three children. Ken's was a life well lived. He was blessed to have a partner walk side by side with him through his life for 52 years. Ken was a man of integrity and a steady rock that led his family through good times and bad, laughter and tears, with a unique balance of steadfastness and tenderness.

His favorite way to spend his free time was with his wife, kids, and their families. If that time together could be spent watching a Broncos football game or in the outdoors with a fishing pole in hand it would have been a true reflection of his passions. Ken had a gift for finding connections with people and rarely passed up an opportunity to strike up a conversation. His sense of humor was infectious and a characteristic that he maintained even in his final moments.

Survivors include daughters Kara (Tom) Wainman of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Kendra (Brad) Gault of Manhattan, Montana, and son Kenny (Tessa) Osborne of Belgrade, Montana; his sister Kay Muller of Denver, Colorado; and seven grandchildren: Ayden Collom, Donovan Wainman, Ryley and Gavin Gault, and Grace, Jonie, and Elam Osborne. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donnie Osborne.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1603 St. Andrews Drive, Billings, Montana. The committal will be at Terrace Gardens Cemetery following the service and reception. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials for Ken be sent to Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice. Condolences and Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.