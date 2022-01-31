 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth Wayne Wiedrich
Kenneth Wayne Wiedrich, age 62, left this life on earth for heaven on July 5, 2021.

Ken was born in Douglas, Wyoming and was the youngest of six children. Ken spent his childhood in Billings, Montana and then graduated in 1980 from Montana State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Ken began his career with Hughes Aircraft in Los Angeles and stuck with the company through four name changes, finally managing the engineering information systems department for L-3 Communications - Link Simulation and Training. Ken met his wife Elizabeth “Liz” in 1981 in Woodland Hills, CA. and they married Oct. 30, 1983. Their daughter, Shelby was born in 1993. They moved to Texas in 1994 where their son, Taylor were born in 1995. They loved family reunions on Flathead Lake in Montana where Ken's brother, Kerry, owned lakefront property. Ken loved fast cars, fast motorcycles, loud music, cooking great food, exploring new places, and most of all, Ken loved his family.

Ken was preceded in death by his sister Karla, brother Kerry, brother-in-law Dave, and father Marvin. He is survived by his wife Liz, their children Shelby and Taylor, his mother Sally Fresonke, siblings Kelly, Kathy, and Kristy, and their families.

