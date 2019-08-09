{{featured_button_text}}

Ken was an excellent carpenter, handyman, and pool player. He loved anything in the outdoors; he always wanted to live in the mountains.

He is survived by his children, Natalee (Arizona), Lance (Las Vegas), and Michelle (Billings), three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren,

His mother, Bette Wiley, sisters, Cheri Streck (Herm), Janine Westrick (Rich), his niece, Joey Orr (Lanny) nephew, Chad Streck. And many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Wiley, grandparents, and one nephew, Troy Streck.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries