Kenny William French

Kenny William French, age 32, of Billings, passed away on Feb. 17, 2021 after being hospitalized following unexpected cardiac arrest on Feb. 7, 2021.

Kenny was born Jan. 3, 1989 to Debby and Robert French in Sheridan, Wyoming. The family moved to Mansfield, Ohio where he was raised and attended schools. He trained and was certified as an HVAC technician and worked in Ohio, Wyoming, and was currently employed by ProTech Mechanical in Billings.

Kenny married Allison Forney on August 7, 2013 in Billings and later moved to Sheridan and Mansfield, Ohio before returning to Montana. He was a caring father to his children, Kennedy, Kolson, and Korbin. Kenny was known for his kind and generous heart and willingness to help out a friend or someone in need. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

Kenny is survived by his wife Allison French, children Kennedy, Kolson, Korbin, Seven, and Gavin, parents Debby and Bob French, brother Kevin of Mansfield, uncle Cordell French, grandparents Beverly Sanders of Phoenix and Dennis Sanders, grandmother Judy Adams of Mansfield, brother-in-law Cameron Forney, nieces and nephew Keely and Kaisley French and Jasper and Truvee Forney, mother-in-law, Carla Colstad and father-in-law, Porter Ray Forney.