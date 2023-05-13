On Friday, April 28, 2023, Kent passed from this life to the next. He was 59 years old.

Kent Allen DuBeau was born in Billings MT on October 26, 1963, bringing joy to his parents Donald E. DuBeau and Elizabeth (Betty) Keiser DuBeau. His sister Leslee was born the following year and then his brother Bill completed the family unit in 1967. Kent attended Billings schools, graduating from Billings West High School in 1982 and Eastern Montana College (now MSU-B) with a degree in Business Administration, after which he partnered with his father Don DuBeau on several real estate development and business projects, including KBD Capital, Whisper Creek Log Homes, and the Baker Springs Flyfishing Community near Manhattan MT. Kent also owned and managed the Poly Food Basket IGA, where he met and married Sandy Steiner in 1997 and became a loving father to her girls, Brooke and Morgan Hove, and later an adoring grandfather to Morgan's son Joseph. Kent doted on Joseph, and, wanting to help Joseph and other children achieve their goals, Kent was actively involved in Head Start where he served on the Parents Advisory Board.

Kent was a people person; he loved people and they loved him back. His little nieces called him "Kissy Kent" because they knew he would smother them with kisses when he came to visit. He would do anything for anyone at any time. He was one of the most generous people known around the town of Billings, and gave of himself freely to anyone he could help with anything. He was devoted to his customers at Poly IGA and he delighted in delivering groceries to their door when needed. Later he joined Judith Herzog and her son Ryan as a Maintenance Coordinator for Montana Community Service Inc. until 2022 when he moved to Indiana with his girlfriend Emily Dailey so he could help her care for her ailing father.

To know Kent was to love Kent. He never met a stranger and was quick to develop new friendships while maintaining close friendships he'd had for 40 or 50 years. Kent loved to talk and his words could come in a rush, once prompting his mother to exclaim, "Kent, I can't listen that fast!" She remembers going out to dinner with him and Emily and having to wait for him to finish "making his rounds" visiting with others in the restaurant before he could rejoin them so they could order their meal. His family referred to him affectionately as the Mayor of Billings. Kent had the biggest heart of anyone we ever knew, which is why he had more friends and more fun than anyone we ever knew. Kent will be missed by all who knew him and will be remembered as someone who loved and served people well. We know that "God broke the mold" when He created Kent and there will never be anyone else like him.

Kent was preceded in death by his father, Donald DuBeau, and his ex-wife Sandy Steiner-Kaftan. He is survived by his mother Betty DuBeau, whom he cherished and served faithfully all his life; his loving companion Emily Dailey and her children EJ, Konnar and Aubree Soft; his daughters Brooke and Morgan Hove and his grandson Joseph Hove DuBeau; brother Bill DuBeau and his daughters Keaton and MacKenzie (husband Danton Evilsizer and expected baby girl Elsie Ann); sister Leslee Bennett (husband George and sons Sam and Max and daughter Paige Pomeranz (husband Jordan and son Jackson); and his loving aunts, uncles and cousins of the Keiser, DuBeau, Nybo, Bannister, Komac, Marker, Narum families; and his forever friends who will always feel the void left by Kent's passing. Nobody else like Kent DuBeau.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Kent's life with us on June 9 from 3-6 p.m. at the Columbia Club (formerly the Knights Of Columbus) at 2216 Grand Ave., Billings, MT.