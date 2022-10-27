 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kent Allen McKnight

Kent Allen McKnight

Kent Allen McKnight, formerly of Billings and Great Falls, passed away Wed., Oct. 19 at his home in Parker Co.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a future date.

For the full obituary, please visit https://PonderosaValleyFunerals.com/tribute/details/298602/Kent-McKnight/obituary.html

