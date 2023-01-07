Kent D. Brewer Sr., age 75, passed away peacefully December 20, 2022 in Billings, MT. He was born June 28, 1947 in Denver, CO. He moved to Montana to begin his career in Structural Engineering.

Surviving are his son, Kent and Aimee Brewer; daughter, Heidi and Shaun Wulff; ‘undaughter', Sara and Tyler Jacobs; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; twin brother, Keith; dog, Prince. Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Gwedonlyn Kline Brewer; brother, Merle 'Eddie' Brewer.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Kent's name to Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary; 854 State Hwy 20; Hartville, Wyoming 82215.

Full obituary information may be viewed at https://www.cfgbillings.com/obituaries.