 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kent Jay Lustig

  • 0
Kent Jay Lustig

Kent Jay Lustig, 73, of Billings passed away surrounded by his family on September 11, after a nearly year-long battle with cancer.

Kent married the love of his life Carol Beckwith on August 14, 1971. He devoted his life to his Lord, wife and family.

For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Walking speed 'more important' than hitting 10,000 steps per day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News