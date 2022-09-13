Kent Jay Lustig, 73, of Billings passed away surrounded by his family on September 11, after a nearly year-long battle with cancer.
Kent married the love of his life Carol Beckwith on August 14, 1971. He devoted his life to his Lord, wife and family.
For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
