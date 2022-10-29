Kermit Lester Luttschwager passed away Saturday October 22, at Morning Star Memory Care in Billings MT. Kerm was 95.

Born in Grace City North Dakota to Ella and Lester Luttschwager he had 2 sisters Lois and Ila. His family moved to Big Timber in 1937. Kerm enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and served as a Machinist Mate 1st class with the 38th and 90th NCB. He was very proud to be a Sea Bee.

Throughout his life Kerm held many occupations including Deputy Sherriff but enjoyed the ones he could be in charge of the most. In 1982 he and his wife Janet set out to own their own successful trucking company, K.L. Luttschwager Trucking. Kerm was a very hard worker and enjoyed teaching many the way of the road. He was a great mentor and teacher and had a love for life and a joke for everyone. He enjoyed telling stories, traveling, boating, sports, his grandchildren and especially his dogs. Sophie was always at his side even until the end.

Surviving loved ones include wife, Janet Frasier Luttschwager; 4 sons: Hal, (Sharron) Jim, (Sandy) Dan, (Yvonne) Kip, (Stacey) Daughter Jolee Alex Gust, (Chris) sister Lois Thompson and grandchildren Parker and Paige Gust, Karsten and Martina Luttschwager and Nichole Rob. Kerm had many close friends and loved ones.

Special thank you to the staff at Morning Star, Stenberg Funeral Home, and the Montana VA.

Cremation has taken place, and at his request private graveside services were held in Big Timber.

