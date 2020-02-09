Kermot Kindsfater, 73, died Feb. 2, 2020 in Billings. He lived a long and full life. He graduated from Montana Center for Cerebral Palsy and Handicapped Children in 1964. Kermot helped on the Fromberg family farm until he and his Dad moved to Huntley in 1992, then Billings in 1994.
Although seriously impaired with Cerebral Palsy, there were seemingly impossible challenges that Kermot overcame with determination and a smile. When Kermot moved to Billings he wasted no time enjoying all the new activities available. While attending Growth Thru Art, he was thrilled to have won awards that recognized his artwork. Thanks to Eagle Mount, Kermot was able to enjoy skiing on Red Lodge Mountain and swimming when the opportunity arose. Thanks to wonderful Christian Volunteers. Through their efforts church services were attended, church camp, although challenging for the volunteers assisting Kermot, was pure enjoyment for him. Thank you to C.O.R. Enterprises for the years of rewarding employment.
Kermot, the memory of your courage and that great big smile will warm our hearts forever.
Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
