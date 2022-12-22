Kerry Hoffman, 75, of Billings, and formerly a longtime Williston, North Dakota resident, passed away early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, in his home in Billings.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tues., Jan. 3, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. in Billings.

Kerry was born to Jack and Florence (Uerling) Hoffman in Miles City, along with his twin brother, Terry, on Nov. 21, 1947. Kerry was raised in Billings, attended several different elementary schools, and graduated from Billings Senior High with the class of 1966. He attended the University of Montana in Missoula for a short time, then entered the service in 1969 and served two years before being honorably discharged.

At the end of his tour of duty, he returned to Billings, where he drove truck for his dad and was a hod carrier for a construction business. In 1977, he started as an independent landman in Plentywood and continued that line of work until retirement. The lifelong friendships that were made along that journey were incredibly special to him.

Kerry met his beloved wife in 1982 and they were married in May of 1983. They were blessed with three daughters, Kacie, Dana and Darcy, who adored their dad.

Kerry's life was his family. He loved spending time with his wife and three girls. As he got older, he loved being a grandparent to seven grandchildren.

Kerry also loved working as a landman and did so for 40 years; he never seemed to completely retire. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing on Lake Sakakawea and made many wonderful memories with family and friends, boating and camping. Kerry enjoyed golfing, but, within the last 10 years, absolutely loved four-wheeling in the mountains in Montana; it was his "happy place." Kerry always loved a good adventure.

Kerry was honest, smart, incredibly hardworking, loving, and had a great laugh and smile that will be missed for the rest of our days without him.

He belonged to the Elks Lodge, the American Legion and the American Association of Petroleum Landmen-AAPL.

Kerry is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; their daughters, Kacie Hoffman (Jeremy Crews), grandchildren Collin and Natalie of Billings; Darcy Olsen (Skye), grandchildren Max, Lilah and River; Dana Michelson (David), grandchildren Myles and Jack, all of Williston, North Dakota; his sister, Vicki Sticka of Billings; his nephew, Kerry Sticka (Kendra) of Anchorage, Alaska; and his great-nephew Tanner and great-niece Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Florence Hoffman; and his brother Terry Hoffman.

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary has charge of arrangements in Billings.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to RiverStone Hospice, Billings, as they are angels on earth to help care for our loved ones.