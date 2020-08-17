× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our friend and confidant, Kevin Alan Rose burst into this world on March 12, 1971, blessing all of us with his keen wit, deep compassion, and incredible strength.

Kevin's life was chock full of love and friendship. When you met Kevin, you became a part of his soul. His love for life knew no boundaries, whether giving the shoes off his feet to a complete stranger or inviting a dear friend over for a holiday meal, his knack was to instantly see the beauty within all of us.

He stood tall ~ 6'1” in stature, but insurmountable as an advocate for all the injustices in the world. His kindness and generosity were well-balanced with his passionate love for a fiery discussion. Kevin's limitless boyish sense of humor made him a wicked prankster!

If you were lucky enough to have gone to school at Rose Park (still not convinced it wasn't named for him!), or as a Scout at Lewis and Clark Junior High, or later graduating in 1989 as a West High Golden Bear, Kevin always provided a safe space of friendship and acceptance. His eclectic style of music and art was as diverse as the friends he collected along the way. A loyal and compassionate friend, you knew that whenever you confided in Kevin, it would stay between you and him.