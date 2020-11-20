 Skip to main content
Kevin Flock
Kevin Flock

Kevin Flock

Kevin Flock, 64, of Billings, passed away on Nov. 12, in Portland, Oregon after a battle with COVID-19.

To read a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

