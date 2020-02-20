Kevin James Witt
Kevin James Witt

Kevin James Witt unexpectedly passed away in Pocatello, Idaho, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, due to bronchitis complications, at the age of 49.

Anyone who knew Kevin knew he loved his wife, daughters and family unconditionally. Kevin was known as everyone’s handyman; he would bend over backwards to help anyone and everyone whenever they needed anything. Kevin touched so many people’s hearts and made friends everywhere he went. He will always be loved, and the holes in his loved ones hearts will never be filled. He worshiped his team, the Steelers. Looking at the colors black and yellow will never be the same.

Kevin Witt is survived by his parents, Kenny and Debbie Witt; wife, Renee Witt; brother, Kyle Witt; sister, Rene Lindeen; his four daughters Emily, Meghan, Mollie and Kelsie; grandsons Kane and Kash; and granddogs Hank and Dally.

Service and reception will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Pavilion at the MetraPark. Time to be determined.

Please visit www.michelottisawyers.com for more information.

